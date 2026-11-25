The Brief Orange County coastal communities are preparing for potentially record-breaking king tides Wednesday morning, with water expected to reach 8.5 feet or higher in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Newport Beach crews reinforced over five miles of sand berms, distributed 150,000 sandbags, and raised 70 public seawalls, while flooding has already closed parts of Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach and Huntington Harbour. A coastal flood warning remains active through 1 p.m. Friday, and it's uncertain how much larger waves heading into Thanksgiving will worsen flooding and beach erosion.



Communities along the Orange County coastline are bracing for potentially record-breaking king tides Wednesday morning, with water levels expected to reach 8.5 feet or higher in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m.



Crews have been working around the clock to prevent coastal flooding, reinforcing protective sand berms and seawalls as residents and businesses prepare for rising seawater.

What we know:

Newport Beach has built or reinforced more than five miles of protective sand berms, distributed 150,000 sandbags and raised 70 public seawalls in an effort to protect homes, businesses and streets from flooding.



The Balboa Peninsula is especially vulnerable because it faces potential flooding from both the ocean and Newport Harbor.



On the ocean side, high tides and waves can push seawater over the beach. On the harbor side, rising water can spill over seawalls and into low-lying streets and neighborhoods.



Tuesday’s king tide reached 8.4 feet, matching October’s highest recorded tide. However, city officials reported no flooding and no water overtopping the protective sand berms.

Timeline:

Last month’s king tides flooded portions of the Balboa Peninsula, including the popular Balboa Fun Zone, sending seawater into streets and businesses.



Balboa Island, West Newport and low-lying neighborhoods surrounding Newport Harbor remain particularly vulnerable to coastal flooding.



This week, flooding has already been reported in Sunset Beach and areas around Huntington Harbour. Rising seawater flooded streets and the yards of beachfront homes, prompting closures along portions of Pacific Coast Highway.





Wednesday’s tide is expected to reach 8.5 feet or higher around 8:30 a.m. Larger waves heading into Thanksgiving could further increase the risk of coastal flooding and beach erosion.



A coastal flood warning remains in effect through 1 p.m. Friday.

What's causing the king tides

This week’s king tides coincide with the Beaver Supermoon, which reached peak fullness Tuesday morning.



The moon’s proximity to Earth, combined with the gravitational pull of the sun and moon, contributes to exceptionally high tides.

What residents need to know

What you can do:

The city of Newport Beach has announced the following precautions:

The waterway beneath the Newport Boulevard Bridge will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 26.

Boaters are urged to reduce speeds and minimize wakes throughout Newport Harbor.

Free sandbags are available at the city’s Corporation Yard at 592 Superior Ave. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with self-service pickup available after hours.

Parking enforcement remains suspended south of Coast Highway, including the Sunset Ridge Parking Lot at 100 Superior Ave., through Friday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay off protective sand berms and away from heavy equipment.

Additional updates and preparedness information are available at NewportBeachCA.gov/ElNino. Residents can also sign up for emergency alerts at NBPD.org/NewportNotified.