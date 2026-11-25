The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a video of an altercation outside a Planet Fitness in Mid-City LA that a customer claims was a hate crime. Both the alleged victim and the witness who recorded the video say Planet Fitness has now canceled their gym memberships. The witness claims gym managers previously refused to take the video because the incident occurred in the parking lot, yet corporate terminated his account for filming inside.



The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a video of an altercation outside a Planet Fitness in Mid-City, where a customer claims he was the victim of a hate crime.

Now, both that customer and the witness who recorded the video say the gym is punishing them by canceling their memberships.

LAPD detectives confirmed they are investigating the incident. Earlier this week, the man seen in shorts in the video – identified only as Fernando, who asked not to use his full name on camera – told FOX 11 that the altercation was the culmination of ongoing hate bashing he had repeatedly reported to gym managers.

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Planet Fitness cancels customer memberships

What we know:

Fernando said he recently heard from the gym regarding his account status.

"They just cancelled my membership and the guy who took the video also tells me he got his membership cancelled," Fernando said.

The witness who recorded the incident, identified only as Angel because he fears for his safety, confirmed his account was also terminated. Angel explained that he began recording after witnessing an argument inside the gym spill out into the exterior area, noting he pulled out his phone because he was concerned for the victim's safety.

Dispute over Planet Fitness video policy

What they're saying:

After the initial story aired, Angel said Planet Fitness contacted him to terminate his membership, citing a policy prohibiting video recording inside their location. Angel pointed out the contradiction, noting the video was recorded outside, and said the decision "makes no sense."

Angel added that when the incident first happened, gym managers told him they were not interested in the footage because it took place in the parking lot, which they claimed was not part of the Planet Fitness property.

"Correct, I tried giving it to the managers, but they were telling me it's not part of the Planet Fitness location," Angel said.

The other side:

Both Fernando and Angel insist that no one from Planet Fitness has reached out to ask them what happened during the incident.

"The first message I received from them is the cancellation of my membership, like no reason, no sorry, nothing, like if I wasn't part of that gym for three years," Fernando said.

Angel is now calling on Planet Fitness corporate to be held accountable, stating that members need to be safe inside their gyms. When the story first aired, Planet Fitness public relations told FOX 11 that local management would look into the incident. FOX 11 is still awaiting a response.