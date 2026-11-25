The Brief Ben and Nichole Hosseinzadeh co-own Crspie Treats, an Anaheim business that makes gourmet rice crispy treats. The couple started with a different product idea in 2023 and partnered with Disney after the company approached them. Crspie Treats are available year-round at Disney parks and hotels, including Disneyland.



Ahead of Small Business Saturday, a local Orange County couple is sharing the magic behind their sweet success.

Ben and Nichole Hosseinzadeh are the co-owners of Crspie Treats, an Anaheim-based business bringing gourmet rice crispy treats to visitors at Disneyland and other Disney locations.

What started in 2023 as an idea for a completely different product quickly transformed into a dream partnership with one of the biggest names in entertainment.

"We came together and wanted to create something magical that was enjoyed by everyone," Ben Hosseinzadeh said.

When Disney approached the couple, they seized the opportunity.

"Disney came to us, and we saw the opportunity and took the chance with it," Ben Hosseinzadeh said. "They helped us grow into what we are today."

Today, Crspie Treats can be found across Disney parks and hotels during the holidays and year-round.

For the Orange County natives, seeing parkgoers enjoy their handwork in real time remains surreal.

"When we visit the parks, we kind of go undercover just to see what people are trying," Nichole Hosseinzadeh said. "We get really excited by their reaction. When we see them trying one of our products, it’s really special, and we really love seeing it."

As shoppers gear up to support local entrepreneurs this weekend, the Anaheim business stands out as a sweet example of how small-town passion can reach a global audience.