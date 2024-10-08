Possible overdoses at DTLA jail leave 1 dead, 6 hospitalized

A man is dead and six others hospitalized following possible overdoses at the Men's Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the jail located at 400 E. Bauchet Street around 8:40 a.m. on a report of possible overdoses involving an "unknown white powder," officials said.

The person who died is described as a man in his 30s. It's unknown if the incident involved inmates and/or staff at the jail.

The conditions of those who were taken to the hospital for treatment are not known.

Hazmat teams are on scene along with firefighters and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is in charge of the facility.

No other information was immediately available.