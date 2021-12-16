Possible oil sheen spotted off Bolsa Chica State Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard and California Fish & Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response team Wednesday night responded to a report of an oil sheen approximately a half-mile offshore near Bolsa Chica State Beach.

"At this time, the source has not been determined," the USGS wrote on Twitter.

As a precaution, the oil spill response team deployed several protection strategies overnight at Talbert Marsh and Bolsa Chica, including deploying booms to prevent any oil from entering the wetlands at two locations.

In addition to the protection strategies, an aerial asset was deployed as well as on-water responders to search for the sheen and assess the situation.

Crews plan to fly above the scene at first light in hopes of getting a better look.

The area is near the site of the Oct. 1 oil spill that dumped about 25,000 gallons of crude oil in the ocean.

