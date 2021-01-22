Possible Facebook outage reported by thousands of users

article

No, it's not just you.

FOX 11 viewers are reporting problems logging into Facebook Friday night.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outage reports, nearly 5,000 Facebook users reported an outage on the popular social media site a little before 7:30 p.m.

LAPD even chimed in on the apparent Facebook drama.

FOX 11 reached out to Facebook for more information. So far, the social media giant has not announced if it is experiencing an outage of any form.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

