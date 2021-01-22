Expand / Collapse search

Possible Facebook outage reported by thousands of users

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 59 mins ago
News
FOX 11
article

In Jan. 11, 2021, Facebook reportedly sent out an internal memo, warning staff to avoid wearing or carrying company branded items in public. This after the company blocked Donald Trump's accounts on its platforms.

No, it's not just you.

FOX 11 viewers are reporting problems logging into Facebook Friday night.

According to Downdetector, a site that tracks outage reports, nearly 5,000 Facebook users reported an outage on the popular social media site a little before 7:30 p.m.

LAPD even chimed in on the apparent Facebook drama.

FOX 11 reached out to Facebook for more information. So far, the social media giant has not announced if it is experiencing an outage of any form.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.