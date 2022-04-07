Porto's bakery set to open in Northridge this April

The wait is finally over! The iconic Porto's Bakery and Cafe is set to open in Northridge.

It's grand opening is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12. This is the first Porto's to open in the San Fernando Valley.

The new bakery will be located in the outside plaza of the Northridge Fashion Center on Tampa Ave.

For the past few months Porto’s has been selling its freshly baked Cuban pastries at the Northridge Farmer’s Market, and every week a line wraps around their tent as people eagerly wait to get their hands on the goods.

According to Porto’s president Raul Porto, a survey was conducted seven years ago to find the next Porto’s location. He says without hesitation, Northridge was voted into the number one spot.

Porto’s is a Cuban family owned and operated bakery that has been around for roughly 40 years.

Rosa Porto began her business in her house in Cuba.

In the 1960’s she moved to California with her three children. Once settling in Los Angeles, Rosa continued baking and selling her delicious pastries.

It wasn’t before long that she finally opened her first bakery in Echo Park. Porto’s now has five locations, with the sixth location set to open in Northridge.

