Port of Los Angeles seeing cargo backups amid surging consumer product demand

The Port of Los Angeles is experiencing major backups as it sees record number of cargo through the port.

The backup in cargo is expected to leave a wide-ranging impact, possibly delaying the shipment of merchandise and other consumer items for the holidays. That being said, you may need to start your Christmas shopping early.

On Thursday, SkyFOX was over the port, showing massive cargo backup with each ship loading about $100,000 of merchandise and with dozens of ships now anchored. Workers were also spotted working around the clock trying to move and unload the huge shipping containers. However, with the surge in demand, their efforts weren't enough to alleviate the cargo congestion.

