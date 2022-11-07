Port Hueneme could get a new name; voters to decide

Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Voters will soon decide the future name of the small coastal city in Ventura County.

If voters support the renaming of the city to Hueneme Beach, City Council would decide when the name would officially be changed.

The city will celebrate its 75th birthday on March 24, 2023.

Supporters of the name change say rebranding the city will boost tourism and attract new businesses, while those who oppose the change say it will drive up property taxes and that taxpayer money should be spent elsewhere.

If voters approve the name change, the city would have to pay for new signage, rebranding, and other related costs.