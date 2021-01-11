Popular LA County retail spots like Target, Costco and Home Depot hit by COVID-19 outbreak

As Los Angeles continues to battle COVID-19 -- as some say the city is becoming an "epicenter" of the pandemic -- the virus is starting to trickle into some of the most popular retail spots.

New data from Los Angeles County shows businesses like Target, Home Depot and Costco seeing cases from their employees.

Data from the Los Angeles County Public Health showed 236 cases from nine different Home Depot locations in the county. Across eight different Costco warehouse locations in LA County, Monday evening's numbers showed 354 cases from employees.

Across 14 LA County Target locations, the county reports 323 employees being infected.

You can click here for the latest data on COVID-19 and LA County businesses.

Monday's COVID-19 numbers come as the county reported 12,617 new COVID-19 cases across Los Angeles County, bringing up the county-wide total to 932,908.

As of this week, all of Southern California remains under Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order. The ordinance kicked in after the region's ICU capacity dropped below the 15% threshold.

SoCal was technically eligible to get out of the order earlier this week had the region improved its ICU capacity numbers. However, because the region didn't -- and remains at 0% capacity -- Gov. Newsom extended the order for SoCal for another couple of weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

