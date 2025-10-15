Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey returns for Thanksgiving - here's how to order

article

The Brief Popeyes is bringing back its fan-favorite Cajun Style Turkey for Thanksgiving. The turkeys come pre-cooked and pre-seasoned, requiring only thawing, heating, and serving. The price for the turkeys starts at $54.99 for in-store pickup and $99 for delivery.



A fan-favorite for the holidays is back — but you'll have to act fast!

Popeyes has announced the return of its popular Cajun-style turkey for the holiday season.

What we know:

The turkeys are pre-seasoned and pre-cooked, arriving frozen and ready to be thawed, heated, and served.

The 11 to 13-pound turkeys start at $54.99 for in-restaurant pickup and $99 for online delivery while supplies last.

In addition to the turkeys, the chain also offers its signature sides to complete your holiday meal, including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy, and buttermilk biscuits.

The turkeys are available for pickup at restaurants and for online delivery. You can thaw it for 72 hours in the refrigerator in advance and then simply pop it into a 375°F oven for about two hours on Thanksgiving. Make sure you keep thawing time in mind when you schedule what day you want to pick the turkey up!

What you can do:

To order yours, visit turkeys.popeyes.com.

The backstory:

Known for its spicy New Orleans–style fried chicken, the Southern chicken chain began offering fully cooked turkeys nationwide in 2001.

Cajun fried turkeys have been offered in New Orleans restaurants since the 1980s, according to Southern Living.

