These are California's top 10 pizzerias, according to DoorDash
LOS ANGELES - October is National Pizza Month!
To celebrate, DoorDash just dropped its first-ever list of America’s 50 Most Popular Local Pizzerias.
After analyzing thousands of customer ratings and reviews from January through September 2025, the food delivery company was able to gather the best spots from five iconic pizza states: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.
Local perspective:
These are the top 10 pizzerias in the Golden State, according to DoorDash:
- A Slice of New York Pizza – San Jose, CA
- Benjis Woodfire Pizza – Citrus Heights, CA
- Dimond Slice Pizza – Oakland, CA
- Flour + Water Pizza Shop – San Francisco, CA
- Golden Boy Pizza – San Francisco, CA
- Massimo's Pizza – Huntington Beach, CA
- Pizzana – Los Angeles, CA
- Square Pie Guys – Oakland, CA
- Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, CA
- Triple Beam Pizza – Los Angeles, CA
To see the full list of top pizzerias by state, tap or click here.
What they're saying:
"Pizza brings people together, from friends watching a game to kids celebrating a birthday. Every region and chef puts their own spin on a classic, and that creativity is what makes it so special," Ruth Isenstadt, Head of U.S. Restaurants at DoorDash, said in a statement.
"These local pizzerias help create memories around the table, and National Pizza Month is the perfect chance to enjoy your go-to favorite or try something new."
The Source: The information and list of popular pizzerias in this article come from a new report released by DoorDash, which was compiled by analyzing thousands of customer ratings and reviews from January through September 2025. The quotes were provided in a statement from Ruth Isenstadt, the Head of U.S. Restaurants at DoorDash.