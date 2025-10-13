These are California's top 10 pizzerias, according to DoorDash

The Brief DoorDash has released its first-ever list of the 50 most popular local pizzerias in the U.S. to celebrate National Pizza Month. The list was created by analyzing thousands of customer ratings and reviews from January through September 2025. Ten pizzerias from California made the list, with locations in San Jose, Citrus Heights, Oakland, San Francisco, Huntington Beach, and Los Angeles.



October is National Pizza Month!

To celebrate, DoorDash just dropped its first-ever list of America’s 50 Most Popular Local Pizzerias.

After analyzing thousands of customer ratings and reviews from January through September 2025, the food delivery company was able to gather the best spots from five iconic pizza states: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

Local perspective:

These are the top 10 pizzerias in the Golden State, according to DoorDash:

To see the full list of top pizzerias by state, tap or click here.

What they're saying:

"Pizza brings people together, from friends watching a game to kids celebrating a birthday. Every region and chef puts their own spin on a classic, and that creativity is what makes it so special," Ruth Isenstadt, Head of U.S. Restaurants at DoorDash, said in a statement.

"These local pizzerias help create memories around the table, and National Pizza Month is the perfect chance to enjoy your go-to favorite or try something new."