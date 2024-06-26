Alleged armed suspect shot and killed by Pomona PD

Los Angeles County homicide detectives were assisting the Pomona Police Department after an alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police gunfire in Pomona late Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of N. Hamilton Boulevard and W. Center Street.

Police initially received a call about a man who had a gun at a hotel. When officers arrived, the suspect took off.

When officers caught up with him, the suspect allegedly flashed a gun and may have fired at them. That’s when officers opened fire and the suspect was struck. He was taken to Pomona Valley Medical Center where officials said he succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been publicly released.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass on the driver's side of the suspect’s vehicle, as well as bullet holes on the passenger side.

No further information was immediately released and the investigation is ongoing.