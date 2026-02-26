Rotting oak tree crushes cars, damages Pomona homes

The Brief A massive oak tree with suspected root rot collapsed in Pomona early Thursday, yellow-tagging one home and damaging several vehicles. Homeowner Ian Wolterstorff reported previous concerns regarding the leaning branches and stated the city had previously inspected the site. Pasadena Public Works crews are currently on-scene to dismantle the tree; no injuries have been reported.



Residents in a Pomona neighborhood are dealing with the aftermath of a massive tree fall that left one car vertical and multiple homes impacted.

Some homeowners claim they had previously warned the city about the stability of the aging oak.

What we know:

The incident happened on Thursday just after midnight when a large oak tree fell near the intersection of North Garey and West Holt Avenues, according to Pasadena Water and Power.

One homeowner, Ian Wolterstorff, told FOX 11 his home sustained minimal damage but has been yellow-tagged by building inspectors. Wolterstorff said his neighbor suffered more significant property damage, primarily to three vehicles parked in the driveway, though that residence remains green-tagged.

Pasadena Public Works crews are currently on-site using chainsaws to chop down and remove the remaining timber.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was able to get themselves out of the car before being taken to the hospital.

What's next:

Pasadena Public Works will continue the cleanup effort throughout the day to clear the roadway and private property.

A formal assessment of the root rot will likely determine if other trees in the immediate vicinity pose a similar threat to residents.