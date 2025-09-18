Pomona man sentenced for DUI crash that killed 3 women returning home from baby shower

The Brief Victor Siharath was sentenced to 30 years to life for a DUI crash that killed three women leaving a baby shower on March 2, 2024. The husband of one victim, and the 12-year-old daughter of another victim, were injured in the crash.



A man who pleaded no contest to murder and DUI charges was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life for a crash in Pomona last year that killed three women returning from a baby shower.

What we know:

Victor Siharath, 37, of Pomona, pleaded no contest Sept. 3 to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of DUI causing injury in connection with the March 2, 2024, crash that killed Lorena Morales Peru, 58, Yesenia Ochoa, 33, and Alejandra Olaez, 33.

(L-R) Lorena Morales, Yesenia Ochoa and Alejandra Olaez were killed by an alleged DUI driver while they were on the way home from a baby shower.

Morales Peru's husband and Olaez's 12-year-old daughter, who were among the five people in the car that was struck, were injured in the crash.

The defendant was sentenced Thursday by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Roy Delgado, who heard a series of emotional statements from the victims' relatives and friends.

What they're saying:

"Justice demands accountability," the judge said, noting that he acknowledged the grief suffered by the victims' loved ones and said he hopes they "find moments of peace in the days ahead."

In a statement read on her behalf in court, Ochoa's mother, Maria Clementine Borda, said, "There doesn't pass a day that I don't miss her."

She noted that she has her daughter's picture "in every corner of the house" so she can see her, saying that the defendant's actions left three families behind that are suffering.

Jose Olaez, whose wife and sister were killed in the crash, said in a statement read in court that the crash could have been avoided if Siharath had "just taken an Uber."

"... Some day, he may have a second chance," Olaez said of the possibility that Siharath may eventually be paroled from state prison.

Paulino Alvarez said the death of his sister-in-law -- Moreno Peru -- has "left us devastated," adding that the defendant's choice to drive under the influence was "not just reckless" but in "deliberate disregard" for the lives of others.

The backstory:

At a news conference last year announcing the charges, then-LA County DA George Gascón said Siharath ran a red light while traveling "well above the speed limit of 35 mph" and slammed into another vehicle carrying five people.

The Pomona resident had a prior DUI conviction in 2014 from San Bernardino County, and he was given a legal warning at the time that if he drove drunk again and caused a death that he could be charged with murder, according to Gascón.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The deadly crash occurred around 11 p.m. at White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Ochoa's cousin, Cindy Ramos, told reporters soon after the crash, "This is a terrible tragedy, you know, of innocent people that were doing a celebration of a new life, and we just want justice for our families that were left behind ... the children that were left behind."

She said then that the victims' families wanted Siharath "to be prosecuted to the fullest extent," adding that she felt that Siharath "doesn't deserve any type of sympathy from anybody."

Relatives said Ochoa was in the process of adopting her 11-year-old nephew when she was killed.

Siharath was arrested by Pomona police the night of the crash, and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.