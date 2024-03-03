Suspected DUI driver arrested after 3 women killed in violent Pomona crash

article

Authorities said three women were killed after a violent two-vehicle crash in Pomona late Saturday night.

Officers with the Pomona Police Department responded to the collision at the intersection of White Avenue and Phillips Boulevard just before 11 p.m. Officials said all the patients involved in the crash suffered moderate to severe injuries.

Pomona and Los Angeles County first responders treated all individuals in the crash at the scene, where two women were declared dead. Three other patients were taken to an area hospital where one of the drivers involved in the crash died, officials said.

The other driver, identified as 36-year-old Victor Siharath, was arrested at the scene after investigators determined he was driving while impaired. He was arrested for felony DUI.

(KEYNEWS.TV)

The names of the victims have not been released.

Those with information were asked to contact Pomona PD’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-620-2048. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at lacrimestoppers.org.