Pomona art community remembers Latino Art Museum founder Graciela Nardi

article

Pomona is remembering a leading lady in the art world.

Graciela H. Nardi founded Pomona's Latino Art Museum about 17 years ago.

She died last week after battling cancer and is survived by her son, music producer Matias Nardi.

Advertisement

Nardi was from Argentina, an immigrant who created a legacy that impacted her community. Matias says she was called the Madrina, the godmother of the Pomona Arts Colony.



Graciela was an artist, teacher and mother. With her passing, she was remembered on the historic marquees in Pomona.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.