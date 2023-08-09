Police stand off with assault suspect in Atwater Village after police chase

A police standoff is underway in Atwater Village Wednesday night after a driver in what appears to be a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vehicle rammed the vehicle into several cars during a police chase.

SkyFOX picked up the scene at the end of a police chase in the 4600 block of Colorado Boulevard.

The car had rammed into a curb. The driver of the car was seen hanging out the back window of the SUV, shirtless and yelling at officers. According to the LAPD, the man is armed with a screwdriver. It wasn't immediately clear if the vehicle was stolen.

After several minutes of the man shouting out the back of the truck at officers, the department brought in several SWAT vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.