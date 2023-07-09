Police shoot woman allegedly armed with metal pipe in Tarzana
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after police shot a woman allegedly armed with a metal pipe in Los Angeles Sunday.
It happened around 8:35 a.m. near 5700 Reseda Boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood.
According to authorities, officers were responding to a reported battery in the area when they contacted the woman.
She was taken to a local hospital; her condition is unknown.
No officers were hurt.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Authorities have shut down the southbound 101 Freeway off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as they continue to investigate. The area is estimated to reopen in the next five hours, CHP said.
No other information was immediately available.