Police shoot woman allegedly armed with metal pipe in Tarzana

An investigation is underway after police shot a woman allegedly armed with a metal pipe in Los Angeles Sunday.

It happened around 8:35 a.m. near 5700 Reseda Boulevard in the Tarzana neighborhood.

According to authorities, officers were responding to a reported battery in the area when they contacted the woman.

She was taken to a local hospital; her condition is unknown.

No officers were hurt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities have shut down the southbound 101 Freeway off-ramp to Reseda Boulevard as they continue to investigate. The area is estimated to reopen in the next five hours, CHP said.

No other information was immediately available.