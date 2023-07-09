Man shot to death, 2 hurt in Beverly Grove
One man was shot to death and two other men were wounded during a shooting Sunday morning in the Beverly Grove community of Los Angeles, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched at 3:50 a.m. to West Third Street and South Orlando Avenue, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.
The two wounded men were rushed to a hospital in stable condition.
There was no other immediate information.