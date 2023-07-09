Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death, 2 hurt in Beverly Grove

By CNS Staff
Published 
Beverly Grove
City News Service

One man was shot to death and two other men were wounded during a shooting Sunday morning in the Beverly Grove community of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 3:50 a.m. to West Third Street and South Orlando Avenue, where a man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The two wounded men were rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

There was no other immediate information.