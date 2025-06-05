Expand / Collapse search

Officers shoot man with gun in Harvard Heights

Published  June 5, 2025 10:59am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
Officers shot man with a gun at LA store

An armed suspect was shot by LAPD officers in the Arlington Heights area on Thursday morning.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man who allegedly pointed a rifle at people and cars in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles was shot by police.

Officers responded about 9:20 a.m. Thursday to the area of Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue to a report of a man who was reportedly pointing guns at cars.

Police contacted the suspect, which led to the shooting, officials said. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

