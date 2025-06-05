Officers shoot man with gun in Harvard Heights
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man who allegedly pointed a rifle at people and cars in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles was shot by police.
Officers responded about 9:20 a.m. Thursday to the area of Washington Boulevard and Western Avenue to a report of a man who was reportedly pointing guns at cars.
Police contacted the suspect, which led to the shooting, officials said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.