LAPD Chief McDonnell involved in minor morning crash

By
Published  June 5, 2025 7:56am PDT
LAPD
FOX 11
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell was one of the people involved in a minor crash in the Elysian Valley area on Thursday morning, officials said. 

What we know:

LAPD officers were called to a crash involving a city vehicle that occurred at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Dallas Street just before 7:30 a.m. 

No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash. 

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed Chief McDonnell at the scene. 

McDonnell was being driven in the Chevrolet Suburban when the crash occurred. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.

