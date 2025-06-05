LAPD Chief McDonnell involved in minor morning crash
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell was one of the people involved in a minor crash in the Elysian Valley area on Thursday morning, officials said.
What we know:
LAPD officers were called to a crash involving a city vehicle that occurred at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Dallas Street just before 7:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash.
Aerial images from SkyFOX showed Chief McDonnell at the scene.
McDonnell was being driven in the Chevrolet Suburban when the crash occurred.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.