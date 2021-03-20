80-year-old woman in need of medical attention missing from Koreatown found, reunited with family

Police and relatives need help locating a missing 80-year-old Koreatown woman in need of medical attention, authorities reported Saturday.

The Los Angles Police Department tweeted Saturday evening,"Young Suk Ho has been safely located in the City of Vernon and reunited with her family."

Young Suk Ho was last seen at about 9 p.m. Friday when she was dropped off at her residence in the 500 block of New Hampshire Avenue by a relative, authorities said.

Police say she was not home when her son came to visit Saturday morning.

Youg Suk Ho is described as Asian. She is 5-feet-2 and about 129 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Olympic Station at 213-382-9027, 877-LAPD-24-7 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.