Police pursue reported stolen Mercedes utility van through West Los Angeles; suspect in custody

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a reported stolen white Mercedes utility van driving erratically through the Westside of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

SkyFOX was overhead at about 5:30 p.m. in the West Los Angeles area.

Shortly after authorities pulled back into tracking mode.

The reported stolen van entered the 405 Freeway going northbound and dodging traffic at high speeds.

The driver exited the freeway and drove onto Sunset Boulevard heading back towards West Los Angeles near UCLA.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the driver exited the vehicle at a cul-de-sac in the Del Rey area and was running through a grassy area just north of the Marina (90) Freeway.

At about 6:20 p.m. police caught up to the suspect and was taken into custody.

City News Service contributed

