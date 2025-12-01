Expand / Collapse search

Paul Walker fans visit Santa Clarita memorial 12 years after 'Fast & Furious' star's death

Published  December 1, 2025 12:09am PST
Sunday marked 12 years since the death of Fast & Furious star Paul Walker's death. Fans left tributes to a makeshift memorial in Santa Clarita, where the actor died in a single-car crash.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Fans of Paul Walker visited a makeshift memorial in Santa Clarita in honor of the late Fast & Furious series star.

Sunday marked 12 years since the actor was killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita. Fans left candles and flowers in honor of the Southern California native.

In addition to the Fast & Furious series, Walker also starred in other movies including Flags of our Fathers, Into the Blue, Running Sacred and Timeline.

