Paul Walker fans visit Santa Clarita memorial 12 years after 'Fast & Furious' star's death

Fans of Paul Walker visited a makeshift memorial in Santa Clarita in honor of the late Fast & Furious series star.

Sunday marked 12 years since the actor was killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita. Fans left candles and flowers in honor of the Southern California native.

In addition to the Fast & Furious series, Walker also starred in other movies including Flags of our Fathers, Into the Blue, Running Sacred and Timeline.