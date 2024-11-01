Expand / Collapse search

Police officer shot, another hurt in South Los Angeles

By
Published  November 1, 2024 10:57pm PDT
South Los Angeles
FOX 11

LAPD officer shot, another injured in South LA

A police officer got shot and a second cop got hurt after responding to an alleged robbery report in South Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES - A police officer got shot and a second cop got hurt after responding to an alleged robbery report in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of the alleged robbery near the intersection of the East 92nd Street and South Central Avenue on Friday, November 1.

The LAPD officer who was shot got hit in the leg and officials did not specify how the second officer got hurt.

LAPD said the suspect from the South LA scene is on the run. As of 10 p.m., no description have been released of the suspect.