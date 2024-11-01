Police officer shot, another hurt in South Los Angeles

A police officer got shot and a second cop got hurt after responding to an alleged robbery report in South Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of the alleged robbery near the intersection of the East 92nd Street and South Central Avenue on Friday, November 1.

The LAPD officer who was shot got hit in the leg and officials did not specify how the second officer got hurt.

LAPD said the suspect from the South LA scene is on the run. As of 10 p.m., no description have been released of the suspect.