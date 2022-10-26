Police officer gets in motorcycle crash in South Bay

article

A police officer was rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a motorcycle crash in the South Bay.

The officer, believed to be with the Culver City Police Department, was involved in the crash in the southbound lanes of Sepulveda Boulevard near Center Drive.

Officials did not say what caused the crash to happen. Parts of Sepulveda Boulevard from Centinela Avenue to the 405 Freeway entrance was shut down for hours before reopening.

The crash remains under investigation. Officials did not specify the officer's health conditions.

No one else was taken to the hospital after the crash.