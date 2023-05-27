1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Burbank

One person was shot and killed by Burbank Police Saturday afternoon and now the department is investigating the shooting.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., according to the Burbank Police Department, after a person called 911 saying that he was sitting in a car in the parking lot with a gun, and that he was going to shoot people. Burbank Police said that the suspect even told the 911 operator the make and color of his car.

When officers got to the parking lot, they found the man still in his car.

"The officers and the man had a brief verbal exchange followed by the suspect’s aggressive actions which precipitated an officer-involved shooting," the department said in a press release Saturday.

Officers said they then called for paramedics. The man was then brought to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The department said they will not yet release the identity of the man who was killed Saturday.

The department is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3210.