Police investigating alleged sighting of man with rifle near Beverly Hills HS

SkyFOX was over a police presence outside a school in Beverly Hills Thursday afternoon.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, investigators received a heads-up from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a social media post that allegedly showed a man carrying a knife near Beverly Hills High School, but geographically in Los Angeles.

Both departments are investigating the possible armed man sighting.

FOX 11 made calls to the Beverly Hills Unified School District, but the district could not be reached for comment.

As of Thursday afternoon, no injuries or arrests have been reported in the investigation.