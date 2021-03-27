Police investigate shooting after 2 found dead in Long Beach neighborhood

Police say two were found dead in a Long Beach neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Detectives on Sunday are piecing together the details of a fatal shooting of two men by a man whose home was allegedly broken into by the shooting victims.

At around 5:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of E. Esther Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, authorities said.

According to Lt. Eric Matusak of the Long Beach Police Department, when the officers arrived at the location they found two Black males with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

They immediately began lifesaving measures on the victims and requested assistance from the Long Beach Fire Department.

When paramedics arrived at the location the victims were pronounced dead.

Their names will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Police say the motive for the incident remains under investigation; however, it is being investigated as possibly gang-related.

"An adult subject who discharged his weapon at the subjects, he remained at the location and is cooperating with the investigators," Matusak said.

A subsequent investigation revealed that at least six men forced their way into the Esther Street home, where during an altercation inside, a man fired at the assailants striking two of them, according to Long Beach police.

One man was found shot dead inside the residence, police said, and the other was located shot dead on the front walkway of the home. The remaining men fled the scene either on foot or possibly in a vehicle.

"Detectives served a search warrant on the residence and seized large quantities of marijuana, firearms and cash," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Long Beach police homicide detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App Store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

