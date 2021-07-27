Expand / Collapse search
Movie theater shooting: Woman killed, man severely wounded in Corona

By Kelli Johnson
Corona
One teenager was killed an another was critically injured in a shooting at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings & RPX movie theater.

CORONA, Calif. - A woman was killed and a man was fighting for his life at a local hospital after a shooting inside a movie theater in Corona late Monday night, police said. 

Authorities received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center around 11:45 p.m., the Corona Police Department said.  A short time later, arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the cinema.

One victim, identified as an 18-year-old man, was rushed to a local trauma center with injuries that were considered life-threatening. The second victim, identified as a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, Corona PD said.

The names of the victims have not been released. 

A description of a potential suspect was not available and the public was asked to avoid the area. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corona PD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

