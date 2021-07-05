Police investigate deadly car-to-car shooting in Venice

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating Monday following a crash and car-to-car shooting in Venice.

Investigators were in the process of canvassing surveillance videos in the area that appeared to show the deadly incident.



The surveillance footage obtained by FOX 11 showed around 2:30 a.m., two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Rose Avenue from Lincoln Boulevard when suddenly one of the vehicles crashed into a parked car and flipped over, leaving one person trapped inside the vehicle.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Paramedics and onlookers performed CPR. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses called 911 and reported hearing between four to seven gunshots. LAPD investigators were working with the theory that the victim was struck by gunfire, which caused them to lose control of the vehicle.

A description of a potential suspect was not available.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

