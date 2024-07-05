Police ID 3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Castaic

Authorities Friday identified three people who were killed in a fiery car crash in Castaic that left the driver of their vehicle — who was allegedly driving while impaired — hospitalized and in custody.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the people who were fatally injured were a 22-year-old Castaic man, and a male and a female whose ages were not known. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified the fatally injured people as Brian White, 22; Quinell Shelton, a 15-year-old boy; and Nylah Blanchard, a 16-year-old girl. The teens' cities of residence were not known.

The driver — identified as Taylor Roberson, 19, of Redlands — was hospitalized for treatment of major injuries and was arrested, pending the possible filing of charges, the CHP reported.

CHP officers were dispatched to The Old Road about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"A silver 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on The Old Road, south of Parker Road in the city of Castaic," the CHP said in a statement.

"The Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed when it approached a curve in the roadway," according to the CHP. "The driver was unable to negotiate the curve in the roadway and the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree along the east side of the roadway. The vehicle was split in half and passengers No.1, No.2, and No.3 were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle continued and crashed into a light pole and caught fire.

"The driver was able to self extricate herself from the vehicle," the CHP said. "All passengers in the vehicle were declared deceased by Los Angeles County Fire Department upon arrival, due to multiple traumatic injuries.

"The driver, and sole survivor of the crash, exhibited signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, which resulted in the fatal injuries to her passengers."

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call the CHP Newhall Area Office at 661-600-1600.