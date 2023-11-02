These police dogs get child predators off the streets in Riverside County

The latest tool in the fight against electronic child pornography is one you might not expect…

Riverside County's Child Exploitation Team's latest employees are furry, cute and are only two of the five electronic detection dogs in all of California.

Solo, a white lab, and Chewie, a chocolate lab, are both trained to find electronic devices – anything from phones and tablets to storage devices and hard drives. They can allegedly hunt down anything with a memory card, which, according to their law enforcement handlers, give off a specific scent that these dogs are trained to sniff out.

When officers couldn't find the electronic devices noted in a search warrant served in Indio last week, they turned to Solo and Chewie. Within minutes, Solo detected two phones that were buried deep in a pot in the suspect's backyard.

So far, this Riverside task force has served over 400 search warrants this year. And with the help of these K9s, they've arrested more than 90 suspects.

Chewie and Solo are critical to prosecutors, as the evidence they find is vital to getting child predators off the streets. Around town, they're becoming quite the stars, just like their heroic Star Wars namesakes.

Follow more of these crime-fighting pups' adventures at their Instagram pages: @therealk9solo and @K9_chewie.