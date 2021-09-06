Police dog shot in Murrieta following wild pursuit

A police dog underwent surgery after being shot when a wild pursuit came to an end in Murrieta, officials said.

According to authorities, the chase started on the northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway in San Diego County late Sunday night and involved a group of armed robbery suspects. The chase continued onto the 215 Freeway where one of the suspects fired shots at a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

The CHP said the pursuit ended once the suspects' vehicle exited the freeway and entered a parking lot. The suspects got out of the car and attempted to carjack another vehicle when the police dog was struck by gunfire.

The police dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital where he underwent surgery. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



