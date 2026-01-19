Police chase ends in crash involving bystander in OC
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A police chase through the streets of Westminster ended in a crash involving an innocent driver early Sunday morning.
What we know:
The incident began around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue, according to police.
Westminster police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for unspecified code violations, but the driver refused to stop, authorities said, leading to a short chase through traffic.
During the pursuit, a Westminster police cruiser collided with a vehicle not involved in the chase.
One person in that vehicle sustained a minor injury, police said.
What we don't know:
The condition of the innocent bystander is unknown.
What's next:
The suspect, who stopped a short distance away, was taken into custody and booked on felony evading and felony driving under the influence charges.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Westminster Police Department.