Police chase ends in crash involving bystander in OC

The Brief A police chase in Westminster ended in a crash and one arrest early Sunday morning. The patrol SUV crashed with an uninvolved vehicle during the short chase, resulting in one person suffering a minor injury. The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of felony evading and driving under the influence.



A police chase through the streets of Westminster ended in a crash involving an innocent driver early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident began around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue, according to police.

Westminster police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for unspecified code violations, but the driver refused to stop, authorities said, leading to a short chase through traffic.

During the pursuit, a Westminster police cruiser collided with a vehicle not involved in the chase.

One person in that vehicle sustained a minor injury, police said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the innocent bystander is unknown.

What's next:

The suspect, who stopped a short distance away, was taken into custody and booked on felony evading and felony driving under the influence charges.