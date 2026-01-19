Expand / Collapse search

Police chase ends in crash involving bystander in OC

Published  January 19, 2026 9:58am PST
Westminster
Westminster police are investigating a crash that involved one of its own patrol vehicles.

The Brief

    • A police chase in Westminster ended in a crash and one arrest early Sunday morning.
    • The patrol SUV crashed with an uninvolved vehicle during the short chase, resulting in one person suffering a minor injury.
    • The suspect was booked into jail on suspicion of felony evading and driving under the influence.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A police chase through the streets of Westminster ended in a crash involving an innocent driver early Sunday morning. 

What we know:

The incident began around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Beach Boulevard and Westminster Avenue, according to police.

Westminster police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for unspecified code violations, but the driver refused to stop, authorities said, leading to a short chase through traffic. 

During the pursuit, a Westminster police cruiser collided with a vehicle not involved in the chase. 

One person in that vehicle sustained a minor injury, police said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the innocent bystander is unknown.

What's next:

The suspect, who stopped a short distance away, was taken into custody and booked on felony evading and felony driving under the influence charges.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Westminster Police Department.

