California car chase ends in 'lethal encounter,' deputies say

A car chase in Southern California took a violent turn late Monday night.

A driver, believed to be armed, led the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on a chase that stretched across Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

The chase initially began around 8:45 p.m. in the Hesperia area, kept going all the way through parts of Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga before it eventually ended along the 15 Freeway near Lake Arrowhead.

A little after 10 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed that "a lethal force encounter happened." The department did not specify what they meant by that – meaning it is unknown if the suspect has been shot, or if the deputies at the scene were shot. It is also unknown if it were bullets, knives, or brute force.

Other than the term "lethal force" being mentioned, there are no specifics if the person shot is actually dead. There is also no specifics on who did the shooting – whether it was the deputies, the suspect inside the Infiniti, or a member of a third party.

The chase unofficially ended around 10:15 p.m., but the road where the 1.5-hour chase ended remains shut down.

Officials did not specify which robbery case in Hesperia the suspect was linked to.