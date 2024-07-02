Up to 6 suspects on the run after police chase across LA

The search is on for a group of police chase suspects who ditched the white sedan they were accused of stealing in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspects led authorities on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect driver was seen going the wrong way in Central City before making their way to downtown Los Angeles.

The suspects – up to six people – eventually made their way back to Central City before ditching the car and taking off on foot.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.