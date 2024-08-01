High-speed LA police chase with BMW ends in crash in Koreatown; Rifle pulled from scene

A high-speed police chase in Los Angeles took a dangerous turn as a BMW driver crashed into another car before knocking down a pole, hitting a parked car, and knocking down a street sign.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Koreatown as the suspect inside the BMW, believed to be stolen, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase Thursday afternoon.

The chase ended after the BMW crashed into an innocent driver of a white Tesla, knocking the Tesla off the road and into a nearby building. After crashing into a different car – a white SUV that was parked – and knocked over a sign, the suspect in the BMW not only survived the crash, but managed to ditch the car on foot.

Up to three people allegedly involved in the police chase have since been detained by police as of 3:15 p.m.

Officials did not say where the BMW was stolen from. No deaths were reported from the serious crash as of 3:15 p.m.

At one point during the crash investigation, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy pulled a rifle from the scene. It is unknown if the suspect used the rifle in any way leading to the chase.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.