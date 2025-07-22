Expand / Collapse search

Man with dog in custody after pursuit ends in front of Santa Monica Pier

Updated  July 22, 2025 1:25pm PDT
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon led LAPD on a chase that ended near the Santa Monica Pier Tuesday afternoon.

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was taken into custody after a dangerous pursuit came to an end in front of the Santa Monica Pier. As the suspect exited the car, a dog on a leash exited with him. 

What we know:

LAPD officers were in pursuit of a driver allegedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in the West Adams district.

SkyFOX was over the chase as the suspect was weaving through traffic on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in the West LA area. 

A high-speed pursuit came to an end at one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southern California.

The driver eventually made his way to Santa Monica and was seen driving recklessly as he narrowly dodged multiple vehicles. 

He made multiple U-turns on Ocean and Colorado avenues and attempted to drive onto the Santa Monica Pier. Unable to evade police, the man eventually surrendered to authorities right in front of the Santa Monica Pier. 

As the suspect exited the vehicle, a dog on a leash walked out with him. The suspect was holding the dog's leash as he got onto the floor. The dog walked around nearby, then was taken by police. 

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. 

Several bystanders were seen in the area, with many recording the incident on their phones. 

The Source: Information for this story came from SkyFOX. 

