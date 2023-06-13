Suspect in custody after high-speed chase through LA County

A driver is in custody after a high-speed police chase across multiple Los Angeles County freeways ended in Long Beach Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol first reported the chase in the San Gabriel Valley just before 6:30 p.m. The driver was leading the chase on the 210 Freeway, and was wanted for reckless driving.

SkyFOX saw the driver changing lanes sporadically, at multiple points traveling at speeds over 120 miles per hour thanks to relatively empty lanes. The driver then continued into Whittier, getting onto the 605 South.

That's when the chase started to hit traffic, forcing the driver to drop the speeds to 60-70 miles per hour. The driver stuck to the carpool lane while CHP SUVs pursued.

The driver then got onto surface roads in the Downey and Norwalk area, hitting more traffic before jumping right back on the freeway, eventually making their way to the 91 Freeway.

SUGGESTED: Police chase alternatives exist, so why don't SoCal agencies use them?

The chase then headed to the 710 Freeway as the driver made their way into Long Beach. That's when the driver got off the freeway for good. Minutes later, the white BMW pulled over near the intersection of E. 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and the driver attempted to run. He got less than a block before moving toward the middle of the road with his hands up before laying on the ground and surrendering to CHP officers.