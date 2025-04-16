Driver in custody after leading police chase across Los Angeles County

article

A driver is in custody – but not before leading cops on a police chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene in San Gabriel Valley where the suspect in a Lexus sedan led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Westminster and Whittier before being placed in handcuffs in San Gabriel Valley.

Other than evading officers and speeding, officials did not explicitly say if the driver was linked to other crimes.