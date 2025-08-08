Pursuit suspect in custody after crashing into LAPD patrol SUV

The Brief A woman in a suspected stolen BMW led police on a pursuit through West Los Angeles Friday morning. The chase ended when the suspect's car crashed head-on with an LAPD vehicle. The driver was taken into custody.



A woman in a suspected stolen vehicle was taken into custody Friday morning after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash with an LAPD patrol SUV in West Los Angeles.

The female driver in a black BMW drove through Brentwood on surface streets as she was followed by multiple LAPD patrol vehicles. One of the officers executed a PIT maneuver which forced the suspect's car to turn around in the other direction, into oncoming traffic.

That's when the suspect crashed head-on with an LAPD vehicle and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk before coming to a stop in the area of Montana and Bringham avenues.

The barefoot driver got out of the BMW and was seen yelling at police officers before they approached her and took her into custody.

No other information was immediately available.