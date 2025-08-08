Expand / Collapse search

Pursuit suspect in custody after crashing into LAPD patrol SUV

By
Published  August 8, 2025 7:14am PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends after PIT maneuver

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends after PIT maneuver

The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in Brentwood on Friday morning after officers conducted a PIT maneuver.

The Brief

    • A woman in a suspected stolen BMW led police on a pursuit through West Los Angeles Friday morning.
    • The chase ended when the suspect's car crashed head-on with an LAPD vehicle.
    • The driver was taken into custody.

LOS ANGELES - A woman in a suspected stolen vehicle was taken into custody Friday morning after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash with an LAPD patrol SUV in West Los Angeles.

The female driver in a black BMW drove through Brentwood on surface streets as she was followed by multiple LAPD patrol vehicles. One of the officers executed a PIT maneuver which forced the suspect's car to turn around in the other direction, into oncoming traffic. 

That's when the suspect crashed head-on with an LAPD vehicle and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk before coming to a stop in the area of Montana and Bringham avenues.

SUGGESTED:

The barefoot driver got out of the BMW and was seen yelling at police officers before they approached her and took her into custody.

No other information was immediately available. 

Pursuit of stolen BMW in West LA

Pursuit of stolen BMW in West LA

Officers were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen BMW in West Los Angeles on the morning of Aug. 8, 2025.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police ChasesInstastoriesWest Los AngelesBrentwoodLAPD