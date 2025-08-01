Pursuit suspect crashes into innocent driver in South LA

The Brief A police chase through South Los Angeles ended Friday morning when the suspect's truck crashed into an innocent driver's SUV. The suspect, who was driving a stolen truck, was taken into custody immediately after the crash. The driver of the SUV, a woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.



A suspect in a stolen truck who led authorities on a police chase through South Los Angeles on Friday is in custody after the pursuit ended in a horrific crash with an innocent driver.

What we know:

The driver of that speeding pickup truck was seen blowing through intersections, running red lights, and at least twice traveling on sidewalks to escape traffic and pull away from officers.

Authorities confirmed the pursuit had been terminated just before 7:30 a.m.

That's when the suspect collided with an SUV that flipped and landed on its roof in what appeared to be a vacant lot on the corner of Washington Boulevard and Trinity Street.

The suspect immediately got out of the car and was walking around before police officers contacted him and took him into custody.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed a woman getting out from the SUV who appeared to be injured but was speaking with police officers. She was put on a gurney by firefighter-paramedics and transported to the hospital. There was no one else inside the SUV.

What we don't know:

The extent of the woman's injuries is unclear.