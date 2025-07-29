LIVE: Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of stolen truck suspect in West LA

Police are chasing a suspect in a stolen pickup truck in the West Los Angeles area on Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the chase of the allegedly stolen truck began around 11:15 a.m. in the area of the 405 and 10 freeways. The suspect is allegedly wanted for elder abuse.

The suspect was seen on the 10 Freeway before getting onto the Pacific Coast Highway. The suspect then made a U-turn near the Santa Monica Pier and proceeded to go back on the 10 Freeway, where they were seen reaching triple-digit speeds near the Pico District.

The suspect was able to avoid several PIT maneuver attempts.

The driver was seen making several stops, sticking their hand out the window, possibly taunting police officers in pursuit. At one point the driver was fist pumping into the air.

At least seven patrol vehicles were seen trailing the suspect as they approached Pico Boulevard and 16th Street around 11:37 a.m.

The pursuit appeared to be ending around 11:45 a.m. when the suspect stopped completely at Ocean Park Boulevard and 28th street in Sunset Park. The suspect did not immediately exit the vehicle, prompting police officers to get out of their cars in an attempt to approach the suspect.

But just seconds later, the suspect took off again.

Another PIT maneuver was attempted but the suspect was able to avoid it as well as spike strips that were deployed.

SkyFOX is overhead with the latest details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.