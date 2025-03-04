LIVE: Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of assault suspect in San Fernando Valley

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department are in pursuit of a driver in the San Fernando Valley area Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is reportedly wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials.

The chase began around 2:30 p.m. in the Canoga Park area and by 3:06 p.m. the suspect - in what appears to be a gray Toyota Scion - was seen driving on surface streets in a Reseda neighborhood.

SkyFOX was over the scene where the suspect appeared to be driving in circles on those surface street while avoiding attempted PIT maneuvers by officers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.