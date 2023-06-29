Expand / Collapse search

Police chase: CHP in pursuit of suspected stolen car in Orange County

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:59AM
Police Chases
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are in pursuit of a suspected stolen car in the Orange County area Thursday.

California Highway Patrol is pursuing the suspect in a gray Honda Odyssey currently traveling on the 5 Freeway, according to officials. Earlier it was traveling southbound on the 405 Freeway before transitioning. 

A sign on the side of the minivan reads "Fit For Life," a business out of South Gate. 

At one point, the minivan was exceeding 100 mph.

The chase had originated in the Los Angeles area.

We're live with Stu Mundel up in SkyFOX.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


 