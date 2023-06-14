Woman crashes pickup truck, tries to trick police by taking off from passenger door near Long Beach

A woman is in handcuffs, but not before leading a high-speed chase across Los Angeles County, crashing the vehicle she was accused of possibly stealing, trying to trick police by exiting from the passenger side of the vehicle and then leading the cops on a footchase.

The woman, initially wanted for possibly stealing the pickup truck, led the California Highway Patrol on a chase across parts of South Gate, Compton and then near Long Beach.

The driver eventually lost control of the pickup truck after droving over a spike strip and crashed into a construction sign. Right after the crash, the woman – for a hot second – tricked police by hopping out from the passenger side door, leading some of the officers to check the driver's side instead of chasing.

After a very short footchase, one of the CHP officers tracked the woman down and tackled the suspect, placing her in custody.

Officials did not say where the pickup truck may have been stolen from.