Motorcyclist suspected of theft escapes pursuit into LA apartment parking garage

A search is underway in Los Angeles for a pursuit suspect who appeared to lose authorities by turning into an underground parking garage of a large apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.

The chase reportedly started in the La Cañada Flintridge area.

By 12:45 p.m., the suspect was traveling westbound on the 134 Freeway, riding close to the carpool lane at speeds reaching up to 80 mph.

The driver got off the freeway in the Glendale area about five minutes later and was seen driving the wrong way and speeding on surface streets in the area near N. Jackson and E. Doran streets.

A patrol vehicle was seen tailing the motorcyclist for a short time just before 1 p.m. approaching N. San Fernando Road and Division Street.

The suspect then began running red lights, weaving in and out of traffic while trying to evade that officer.

The suspect continued speeding on surface streets and cutting off vehicles in its path.

Around 1:05 p.m. the suspect made a turn into the underground parking structure of a large apartment complex near Figueroa Street and Sunset Boulevard.

Several patrol vehicles were seen surrounding the building in the search for that suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.





