Motorcyclist suspected of theft escapes pursuit into LA apartment parking garage

Published  May 21, 2025 12:14pm PDT
Suspect in possibly stolen motorcycle evades cops

A suspect in a possibly stolen motorcyclist led officers on a pursuit that ended when they turned in to an apartment complex.

The Brief

    • A pursuit suspect is currently on the run in Los Angeles after evading authorities by entering an underground parking garage.
    • The chase began in La Cañada Flintridge and involved the suspect speeding and driving erratically on freeways and surface streets.
    • Law enforcement has surrounded the apartment complex, but no further information on the suspect's apprehension is immediately available.

LOS ANGELES - A search is underway in Los Angeles for a pursuit suspect who appeared to lose authorities by turning into an underground parking garage of a large apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. 

The chase reportedly started in the La Cañada Flintridge area.

By 12:45 p.m., the suspect was traveling westbound on the 134 Freeway, riding close to the carpool lane at speeds reaching up to 80 mph. 

Motorcyclist rides on wrong side of roadway

At one point during a high-speed pursuit across LA County, the suspect began riding on the wrong side of the roadway.

The driver got off the freeway in the Glendale area about five minutes later and was seen driving the wrong way and speeding on surface streets in the area near N. Jackson and E. Doran streets.

A patrol vehicle was seen tailing the motorcyclist for a short time just before 1 p.m. approaching N. San Fernando Road and Division Street.

The suspect then began running red lights, weaving in and out of traffic while trying to evade that officer.

The suspect continued speeding on surface streets and cutting off vehicles in its path. 

Motorcyclist rides erratically during pursuit

A motorcyclist rode at dangerously high speeds during a high-speed pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:05 p.m. the suspect made a turn into the underground parking structure of a large apartment complex near Figueroa Street and Sunset Boulevard. 

Several patrol vehicles were seen surrounding the building in the search for that suspect.

No other information was immediately available. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.



 

