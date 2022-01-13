Police Chase: Suspects in custody after leading pursuit across LA County

Two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was initially in South Los Angeles where the Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle Thursday night. The chase was briefly canceled before it turned into a following and then back to a police chase. The chase went through parts of South Los Angeles before it eventually ended on the 5 Freeway in the Downey area.

Officials did not specify what the suspects were initially wanted for.

